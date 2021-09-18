CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What This Player Who Gets An NBA Championship Ring From The Milwaukee Bucks But Lost In The NBA Finals With The Phoenix Suns Was Ranked In NBA 2k22

Torrey Craig played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns last season.

Lucky for him, they both teams made the NBA Finals.

Although he was on the Suns in their NBA Finals loss to the Bucks, he will still get an NBA Championship ring (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

Craig is now on the Indiana Pacers, and was given a 76 overall rating in the newest version NBA 2k.

The ranking can be

Over his four-year NBA career he has played for the Denver Nuggets, Bucks, Suns and now Pacers.

