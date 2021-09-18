Midwest City Native Mauled By Grizzly Bear In Alaska
A Midwest City native survived a grizzly bear attack in Alaska. The Alaska Air National Guard released video of 39-year-old Jason Long’s rescue.www.news9.com
Yes I agree.southerners don’t understand this is a wild place with “real “ wild animals capable of killing and eating you.
Happens every year people come up to Alaska to visit or stay and go stumbling around in the countryside like it's the lower 48 or Europe and this kind of thing happens .Stay alert and you won't feed the wildlife
