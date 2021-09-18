Friends of Chamber Music opens 26th concert season

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the UW-W College of Arts & Communication, Dept. of Music. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music is excited to announce the opening of the Music Mosaics series for the 21/22 academic year. Returning to face to face events, the series will open with a concert titled “My Favorite Pieces” by MyungHee Chung – her final solo concert before retiring from UW-Whitewater in the Spring. All proceeds from the Music Mosaic series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students. This performance will take place on Sunday, September 19 at 3:00 pm in the Light Recital Hall. Ticket prices are $14 for general public, $12 for over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.

