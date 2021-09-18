Sand Lizards tame Yellow Jackets 42-26

The Dardanelle Sand Lizards faced off against the Clinton Yellow Jackets Friday on the Sand Lizards' home turf, beating them 42-26. The Sand Lizards received the ball to start the game and took their time driving down field with a slow and controlled run game. The Sand Lizards made it all the way up to the Yellow Jackets 5-yard line and fumbled for a loss of 17 yards. The Sand Lizards threw a 26-yard reception to Logan Crowe for the touchdown. The extra point was good, making the score 7-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.