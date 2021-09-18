Mason City homeless shelters receive thousands in furniture donations
Over the past two days, the New Beginnings and Northern Lights homeless shelters in Mason City have had a reason to celebrate. According to Executive Director Jesse Germundson, the local Ashley Furniture has donated at least six beds free of charge and also provided discounts on items such a barstools, chairs and loveseats. Germundson said that the donations help out the organizations on two different fronts.
