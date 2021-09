The US Food and Drug Administration has rejected a Biden administration proposal to offer Pfizer booster Covid shots to most Americans.In a vote of 16 to 12, a panel of experts decided against the plan on Friday, citing insufficient data on the safety or necessity of the additional shots.“I don’t think a booster dose is going to significantly contribute to controlling the pandemic,” one panelist, Dr Cody Meissner of Tufts University, told the Associated Press. “And I think it’s important that the main message we transmit is that we’ve got to get everyone two doses.”Over the course of an hours-long discussion, the panelists lamented that Pfizer had not provided enough data to make a clear decision, and that Israel’s experience with the boosters would not necessarily be replicated in the United States.The decision comes as a setback for President Joe Biden, who had vigorously promoted the idea of booster shots as a way to combat the pandemic.Later this afternoon, however, the FDA panel could still vote to approve the boosters for older Americans, possibly those over 60 or 65 years old.This is a breaking news story. More to follow

