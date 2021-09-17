CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Gets Long-Awaited Experience

By Courtney Stiles, Columnist
pilot.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we are anything alike, our summer days would be filled with a ‘no alarm’ clause and a slow to rise philosophy. But, for Allison Robinson, this wasn’t the case on July 6. Her alarm sounded around 4 a.m. to awake and head out the door to compete in the Carolinas Junior Girls PGA Championship in Winston-Salem. Though, it wasn’t any day, it was selection day for this fall’s Pure Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee at Pebble Beach!

