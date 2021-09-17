Democratic leader holds interim study on ending state grocery tax
OKLAHOMA CITY — House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, hosted an interim study Thursday focused on exploring Oklahoma’s state sales tax on groceries. The study, which included speakers from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Policy Institute, National Conference of State Legislatures, TSET, and the Oklahoma Municipal League, looked at how the state tax on groceries affects Oklahomans.guthrienewspage.com
