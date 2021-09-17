CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Democratic leader holds interim study on ending state grocery tax

guthrienewspage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, hosted an interim study Thursday focused on exploring Oklahoma’s state sales tax on groceries. The study, which included speakers from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma Policy Institute, National Conference of State Legislatures, TSET, and the Oklahoma Municipal League, looked at how the state tax on groceries affects Oklahomans.

guthrienewspage.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Virgin
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy