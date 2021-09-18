Burlington County Animal Shelter waives fees to promote adoptions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sep. 17—The Burlington County Animal shelter is waiving all adoption fees for the next 30 days as part of a "clear the shelter" program. The shelter is currently at capacity due to "normal seasonal lag in adoptions and (an) influx of strays and surrenders," the shelter said in a news release. As an open intake shelter in the state's largest county, the Burlington County Animal Shelter does not refuse strays or surrenders.

