Chubbuck votes unanimously to increase water, sewer and sanitation fees

CHUBBUCK — Water, sewer and sanitation fees in Chubbuck will increase for the first time since 2011 following a unanimous vote from the City Council on Sept 14. The council approved a 10 percent increase to water fees, a 4 percent increase to sewer fees and a pass-through fee increase to sanitation services of around 20 percent after Bannock County increased the cost per ton at the local landfill from about $29 to $35, according to council member Dan Heiner.