What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch discussed having the WWE Four Horsewomen as a stable on TV during an interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy. She said,. “As a stable? Gosh, I don’t know. We all love beating the hell out of each other. There’s so much history between all of us that I don’t know. One thing that I do consider is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So now we’re seeing a lot of girls coming up and disrupting the order and I don’t know that we [The Four Horsewomen] like that. So I’d rather Charlotte on top… No, I can’t say that! Maybe I prefer Sasha and Bayley on top than one of these newcomers or Rhea Ripley and whatever, you know? Maybe, I’m just saying if that was ever going to be an idea, maybe that’s the way to go.”

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO