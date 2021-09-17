CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

By Ryan Clark
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...

Steven Boring
8d ago

serve Becky wright shouldn't got involved in the in the celebration should have put her nose back on her face he's just like her husband she's being a b****

Bob Mcknight
7d ago

to bad they didn't give the viewing audience this match. it would probably helped alot in the ratings

