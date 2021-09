WOOD RIVER — Class C-1 No. 7 Adams Central bounced back from last week’s loss to Cozad with a 48-0 rout of Wood River/Shelton Friday night. Nick Conant scored four touchdowns on the ground and carried for 115 yards on 15 carries. Hyatt Collins and Evan Frink also toted in rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, who racked. up 270 yards on 29 carries.

WOOD RIVER, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO