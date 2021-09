The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issued the HOME-ARP Implementing CPD Notice, Requirements for the Use of Funds in the HOME-American Rescue Plan Program. The new HOME-ARP notice is a critical step taken by HUD to expeditiously allow communities to begin accessing funds from the nearly $5 billion funds allocated from the American Rescue Plan to help communities across the country create affordable housing and services for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

