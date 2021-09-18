CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Explosive plays from Stanton/Essex spoil Griswold’s homecoming

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Griswold) Stanton/Essex scored on their first play from scrimmage took care of business in Week 4 against Griswold, 60-12. All five Viking touchdowns in the first half were on plays of 50 yards or more.

Carter Johnson opened the scoring on a 55 yard pass to Jack Roberts with 8:11 to go in the 1st quarter. Johnson added a 53 yard rushing score a few minutes later and the visitors led 14-0 after one frame. They outscored Griswold 24-0 in the 2nd quarter on TD runs of 75 yards from Logan Roberts, 67 yards by Levi Martin, and 61 yards from Logan Roberts. The big ground attack helped balloon the margin to 38-0 and there was running clock for the final 26+ minutes of game time. They tallied 350 rushing yards on the evening.

Logan Roberts plunged in from five yards out early in the 3rd quarter. He finished the night with 143 yards and three scores on five carries along with a standout night defensively. Johnson added a 29 yard rushing TD in the 3rd to boost his stat line to 129 yards on the ground with two TD’s on four carries along with the 55 yard passing score.

Griswold scored a pair of 3rd quarter touchdowns on receptions by Nick Jennum. Kamron Brownlee hit Jennum for a 13 yard TD with 4:23 to go in the 3rd quarter. The duo hooked up again late in the frame on a 41 yarder to make the score 52-12. Brownlee completed ten passes for 153 yards with two TD’s and no interceptions. Jennum tallied five catches for 107 yards along with rushing the ball for 26 yards. Zane Johnson added 27 rushing yards. Alex Hartman with 30 yards and Brownlee with 20 yards also contributed to the balanced run game. Hartman was named homecoming king. The Tigers were without leading ball carrier Cale Swain due to illness.

On a 4th and 8 play midway through the 4th quarter, Evan Gettler brought in a pass from Joshua Martin and found his way into the end zone from 20 yards out. This made it a 60-12 final. 3-1 Stanton/Essex has a big matchup with unblemished Lenox next Friday night. 0-4 Griswold travel to East Union in Week 5.

