Group of 5 Spotlight: CFB Week 3

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Josh Allen vs. Washington -- Fantasy’s overall QB18 to this point, Allen’s Week 2 in Miami could have been much different if a silly slide rule wouldn’t have discredited his late rushing touchdown. Instead, the refs said he “gave himself up” at the one-yard line since he slid feet-first into the end zone untouched with nobody around. Zack Moss vultured one of his two short-yardage touchdowns on the very next play. Allen’s prolific deep-ball success from a year ago also has yet to show itself in 2021. After finishing seventh in deep passing at Pro Football Focus last season, Allen is 32nd in PFF’s grades in that department through two weeks, completing just 3-of-13 balls 20-plus yards down the field. But he’s faced Pittsburgh’s elite pass defense and a Miami unit that features one of the best outside cornerback duos in the league. A Week 3 date with Washington looks tougher on paper, but this defense permitted 7.8 yards per attempt on 47 attempts to Justin Herbert in Week 1 and then coughed up 9-95-1 rushing to Daniel Jones last Thursday night. Washington is 30th in PFF’s coverage grades after two contests. Allen will go overlooked in daily fantasy and should be an active buy-low target for season-long players. Buffalo’s implied team total of 26.75 points is seventh-highest this week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO