Spring Lake football hangs on to top Fruitport in rivalry clash
FRUITPORT — For two teams playing good football, Friday's Bayou Battle was a game worthy of the occasion.
In a role reversal from Spring Lake's first two games, it was the Lakers' defense that provided the finishing touch, stopping Fruitport on a late fourth down to preserve a 35-32 victory. The Trojans put forth a strong effort after halftime, but it was fine margins that kept the paddle in Laker hands for another year.
