The United Way of Central Missouri is asking members of the community to join them later this week, as the agency pays tribute to healthcare workers. The agency is hosting a #WECARE event Wednesday, September 22 outside Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary’s. United Way President Ann Bax says the events will be short and inspirational, including music, a sharing of stories, and a candlelight vigil. The Capital Region ceremony begins at 7 p.m., with the one at St. Mary’s starting at 7:30. The ceremonies were scheduled around shift changes so more frontline and healthcare workers could take part.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO