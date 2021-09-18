Klietz, Craig pull away from Oregon to pick up key Badger Large Conference victory

JANESVILLE

Don't look now, but Janesville Craig is in sole possession of third place in the Badger Large Conference.

The Cougars, who were 0-5 in the alternate fall season and picked by many to finish at or near the bottom of the conference standings this season, improved to 2-1 in league play with a resounding 35-21 win over Oregon on Friday night at Monterey Stadium.

Hunter Klietz picked apart the Panthers' secondary to the tune of 304 yards passing and three touchdowns. He added a rushing TD as Craig improved to 2-3 overall.

Craig trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but scored 35 unanswered points, including 22 in the third quarter.

Jake Schaffner caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He said the Cougars continue to prove the skeptics wrong.

"I get so sick of people in the hallway saying every day that Craig football (stinks) and that Craig football won't do anything," Schaffner said. "We're proving them wrong day by day."

The turning point Friday was Klietz's 72-yard bomb to Caleb Brager for a touchdown with Craig trailing 14-0 in the second quarter. Jacob Costello added a 1-yard TD run with 21 seconds left in the half to make it 14-13 at the break.

The third quarter belonged to Craig. The Cougars took the lead for good at 21-14 on Schaffner's 39-yard TD reception and pushed the margin to 28-14 with 2:28 left in the third on Costello's 22-yard scoring strike from Klietz. Following a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Klietz made it 35-14 when he kept the ball on an option play from a yard out with 1:02 left in the quarter.

"We definitely liked the looks we had in trips (formation)," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "We have five or six guys that can catch the ball and do stuff, and you saw that tonight.

"And again, the one thing I've learned with this team is that there is no quit in them. That's what makes this win so special. We got down 14-0 again, but nobody hung their heads or pouted. They just kept playing hard and good things started happening."

Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker (1-4, 0-3) next Friday at Monterey.

CRAIG 35, OREGON 21

Oregon;7;7;0;7--21

Janesville Craig;0;13;22;0--35

Scoring summary: O--Teague Szudy 4 run (Joe Roemer kick). O--Austin Saunders 1 run (Roemer kick). C--Caleb Brager 72 pass from Hunter Klietz (Lily Rick kick). C--Jacob Costello 1 run (kick failed). C--Jake Schaffner 39 pass from Klietz (Owen Shucha pass from Klietz). C--Costello 22 pass from Klietz (Rick kick). C--Klietz 1 run (Rick kick). O--Saunders 22 pass from Cameron Gates (Roemer kick).

Statistics: First downs--O 19, C 21. Rushes--O 40-254, C 31-120. Yards passing--O 43, C 304. Passes--O 8-4-1, C 34-24-0. Fumbles--O 3-2, C 1-0. Penalties--O 3-30, C 8-40.