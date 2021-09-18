CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Klietz, Craig pull away from Oregon to pick up key Badger Large Conference victory

By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

JANESVILLE

Don't look now, but Janesville Craig is in sole possession of third place in the Badger Large Conference.

The Cougars, who were 0-5 in the alternate fall season and picked by many to finish at or near the bottom of the conference standings this season, improved to 2-1 in league play with a resounding 35-21 win over Oregon on Friday night at Monterey Stadium.

Hunter Klietz picked apart the Panthers' secondary to the tune of 304 yards passing and three touchdowns. He added a rushing TD as Craig improved to 2-3 overall.

Craig trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but scored 35 unanswered points, including 22 in the third quarter.

Jake Schaffner caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He said the Cougars continue to prove the skeptics wrong.

"I get so sick of people in the hallway saying every day that Craig football (stinks) and that Craig football won't do anything," Schaffner said. "We're proving them wrong day by day."

The turning point Friday was Klietz's 72-yard bomb to Caleb Brager for a touchdown with Craig trailing 14-0 in the second quarter. Jacob Costello added a 1-yard TD run with 21 seconds left in the half to make it 14-13 at the break.

The third quarter belonged to Craig. The Cougars took the lead for good at 21-14 on Schaffner's 39-yard TD reception and pushed the margin to 28-14 with 2:28 left in the third on Costello's 22-yard scoring strike from Klietz. Following a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Klietz made it 35-14 when he kept the ball on an option play from a yard out with 1:02 left in the quarter.

"We definitely liked the looks we had in trips (formation)," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "We have five or six guys that can catch the ball and do stuff, and you saw that tonight.

"And again, the one thing I've learned with this team is that there is no quit in them. That's what makes this win so special. We got down 14-0 again, but nobody hung their heads or pouted. They just kept playing hard and good things started happening."

Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker (1-4, 0-3) next Friday at Monterey.

CRAIG 35, OREGON 21

Oregon;7;7;0;7--21

Janesville Craig;0;13;22;0--35

Scoring summary: O--Teague Szudy 4 run (Joe Roemer kick). O--Austin Saunders 1 run (Roemer kick). C--Caleb Brager 72 pass from Hunter Klietz (Lily Rick kick). C--Jacob Costello 1 run (kick failed). C--Jake Schaffner 39 pass from Klietz (Owen Shucha pass from Klietz). C--Costello 22 pass from Klietz (Rick kick). C--Klietz 1 run (Rick kick). O--Saunders 22 pass from Cameron Gates (Roemer kick).

Statistics: First downs--O 19, C 21. Rushes--O 40-254, C 31-120. Yards passing--O 43, C 304. Passes--O 8-4-1, C 34-24-0. Fumbles--O 3-2, C 1-0. Penalties--O 3-30, C 8-40.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Janesville, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, WI
Local
Oregon Sports
Janesville, WI
Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badger#American Football#Panthers#Cougars#Td#Costello
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
206
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy