I have always been a Lionel Messi man. A gift from God. The poise, elegance and everything that goes with his genius is spellbinding. But we have reached the stage now where every single record is being broken by the other man in the conversation. A change of heart, a switch of sides, could potentially be on its way. Are you even allowed to cross that divide? What are the repercussions?

