EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a hotel used for human smuggling discovered migrants using a storm drain to illegally enter the United States. Sept. 20, 2021 – Migrants in crowded hotel room. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Control) On Sept. 17, RGV agents received information regarding a hotel in Edinburg used to harbor undocumented migrants. Upon arrival, agents observed two individuals enter the suspect room carrying several jugs of water and groceries. Their ongoing surveillance identified other factors indicating that the room was being used to harbor migrants. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO