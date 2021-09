Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed it will be streaming on Netflix with the release of a new trailer! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has quickly picked up a major cult following ever since it started releasing outside of Japan in the last couple of years, and soon the series will be finding a whole new audience with the debut of its official anime adaptation. Announced to be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, fans outside of Japan have been wondering where they would be able to check out the new anime for themselves.

