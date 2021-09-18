Dwight Howard Responds To Fan Who Asks How The Lakers Will Gel: "Bruh, We’ve Been Playing AAU And Basketball Aur Whole Life!"
In the NBA, just as in any other sport, teams that have the best roster are always the teams we consider the best. Talent matters and some teams have more than others. Of course, when it comes down to winning, especially in the playoffs, things get a little more complicated. Sometimes, it's not always about which team has the best roster, it's about how well the players on that gel together.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 2