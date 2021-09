New Kirbyville coach Trey Allen has his team looking forward, but last Friday they ran into an established Newton program that defeated the Wildcats 54-0. Neither team got any traction in their first series, and Kirbyville forced a turnover on downs on the Eagles second possession. But Newton’s Tyler Porter intercepted Braydon Mathathay and went 26 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles led 8-0 with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter after the two-point conversion.

KIRBYVILLE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO