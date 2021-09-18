CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Falls in Overtime to Louisville

By Gabriel Julien
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxXLQ_0bzx6rFY00

The Syracuse men’s soccer team fell to Louisville in a high scoring and intense affair at the SU Soccer Stadium Friday night. Louisville outscored Syracuse 5-4 with 2 of each team’s goals coming on penalty kicks. Sophomore Deandre Kerr scored the two penalty kicks for The Orange. All four of the penalty kicks in the game were awarded in the span of 10 minutes in the first half. Both teams were awarded two penalties and scored on each opportunity.

Louisville scored the winning goal in extra time on a penalty kick assist from outside of the box. The goal was scored by Josh Jones of The Cardinals. Syracuse tied the game four times but never led at any point in the match.

“This team doesn’t quit. It keeps going until you have to physically pull them off the pitch,” Coach Ian McIntyre said about his team’s efforts.

Syracuse had 17 total shots with eight of them being on goal. Syracuse goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer had three saves for The Orange, bringing his season total to eight.

Deandre Kerr is coming off an impressive performance in Week 2 of September which earned him the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award. Kerr continued his dominance on the offensive end for Syracuse in this game with two more goals added to his total for the season, extending his lead as the Orange’s top scorer for the year.

The match was the first home match against an ACC opponent for the season. Syracuse is 4-3 for the season as well as being 1-1 against ACC opponents after beating Virginia in Charlottesville. Both Virginia and Louisville had received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll with Syracuse receiving 9 votes as well for this week. The loss brings an end to the two-game winning streak the Orange were on. Syracuse will travel to Cornell on Tuesday and then return to Syracuse to face off against ACC rival Duke at home on the 25th.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 24 Liberty 21

Syracuse knocked off Liberty 24-21 Friday night inside the Carrier Dome. Here are five takeaways from the win. How good was Sean Tucker Friday night? Liberty knew he was coming and they could not stop him all night. They loaded up the box, it did not matter. He finished with 32 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown. Tucker ran through and around the Liberty defense. He also added two catches for 27 yards. The Syracuse offense is largely going to be predicated on his success, and that is OK. He should be the focal point as he is clearly the best offensive player. Tucker is special. You can win games riding him as the workhorse. The offense also tailored itself to taking advantage of his skills. The mix of inside runs, outside runs, RPOs, etc was well done and kept Liberty off balance for most of the game. The line seemed to enjoy the consistent run blocking and Tucker took full advantage. Liberty came in allowing just about 50 yards rushing per game. Syracuse ran for 228.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Men Are Runners Up in Beantown

‘Cuse traveled to Boston Friday for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The Orange men finished second to nationally ranked No. 6 Arkansas, while the Orange women placed seventh out of 22 teams. Leading the men along the 8,000-meter course, senior Joe Dragon finished third overall behind a pair of runners...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Liberty Predictions

Syracuse faces Liberty in a Friday night show down. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out. Logan Garvey: Liberty 37 Syracuse 30. Syracuse has a strong defense, but Liberty has an experienced o-line. Last season, the Flames won against Syracuse with more than 500 yards of total offense. Because of players like Malik Willis, the Orange must relay on their defense to stop big plays if it wants to become 3-1 this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs Liberty Game Day Central

Syracuse hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the 2021 schedule. The Orange enters the game at 2-1 while the Flames are 3-0. Here is everything you need to prepare for the game. SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!. Syracuse enters...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Virginia State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

With Momentum on Liberty's Side, Syracuse Defense Makes Two Critical Plays to Secure Victory

The game was spiraling away from the Orange. Despite dominating for the better part of three quarters, Liberty had tied the game and was driving in the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game. The Syracuse defense looked tired. The offense was struggling to move the ball on its last few possessions. The momentum was clearly on the side of the Flames. That is when the Syracuse defense dug deep and made game winning plays.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Upsets Liberty 24-21

Syracuse dims the Flames and secures a 24-21 win in the anticipated Syracuse-Liberty match-up. Andre Szmyt drilled a 35-yard field goal that won it all with no time left on the clock. With over 20 recruiters in attendance, the pressure was on for both teams’ players, especially Liberty’s QB Malik...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Garrett Shrader to Start at Quarterback vs Liberty

Garrett Shrader is expected get his first start as a member of the Syracuse Orange in Friday night's game vs Liberty, a source confirmed to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Tommy DeVito started the first three games of the season, but Shrader will now take over in game four.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Defense Steps Up Against Toughest Opponent to Date

Just as it has all season, the Orange’s defense showed up against Liberty and its superstar quarterback Malik Willis. With the help of a raucous Carrier Dome crowd, the Syracuse defense limited the potent Flames offense for much of the night. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said he was impressed...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Mcintyre
AllSyracue

Behind Enemy Lines: Liberty Flames

AllSyracuse.com caught up with Brett Jones from ASeaofRed.com, an independent Liberty Athletics site, to get the inside scoop on the Flames for Friday night's matchup in the Carrier Dome. 1. We all know Malik Willis is a special talent. Where has his game grown from last year?. Brett Jones: I...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 6: Breaking Down Matchup With Malik Willis, Liberty

Episode six of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-host Shamarko Thomas was unavailable for this episode, so producer Kyle Leff put on his hosting hat and filled in. Kyle and Mike McAllister look ahead to Syracuse's home matchup with Liberty including how to contain Malik Willis, other Liberty players that will challenge the Orange, keys to the game, predictions and more. You can download, listen and subscribe below.
NFL
AllSyracue

Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Liberty

The Syracuse Orange is ready for revenge after losing against the Liberty Flames last year. Liberty has not lost any of their home games since their 24-0 loss against Syracuse back in 2019. What this says for the game Friday night is up for interpretation, but the players’ skills will be the deciding factor. The red-hot flames and fiery Orange are going to heat up the Dome this weekend, and here are three players from each team we think may be game-changers.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Gary Gait Era Begins With Scrimmage on Alumni Weekend

Less than 24 hours after Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker crept towards the end zone on the Dome's 10-yard line, lacrosse nets stood in synchrony, marking the unofficial start to the Gary Gait era of Orange lacrosse. Saturday began with an alumni scrimmage at 1 p.m. Teams wore white and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Cardinals#Orange#Acc#Cornell
AllSyracue

Chris Bunch Schedules Second Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse priority basketball recruiting target Chris Bunch, a 6-8 forward in the 2022 class, will take an official visit this coming weekend (September 24-25), his father confirmed. The news was first reported by Syracuse.com. This will be Bunch's second official visit to Syracuse, as he also visited in June. JOIN...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Former Heisman Winner Puts Sean Tucker in Top 5 Heisman Contenders

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III put out a tweet on Saturday with his top five Heisman contenders so far in the 2021 season. In that group was Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, the only non-quarterback in his top five. Griffin listed Tucker fifth, with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haenar and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Post-Game Celebration Trolls Liberty

After Syracuse football upset Liberty 24-21 in the Carrier Dome Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season, the Orange players celebrated in the locker room the only way they could. They danced and sang "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. This may seem innocuous on...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

Dino Babers: Liberty and QB Competition

Dealing with the offensive threat of Malik Willis is a primary focus for the Orange this week. His play making ability is unmatched, as this may be the biggest test the Orange have faced this season. The dual threat quarterback won’t just kill you in the air but has intentions of trucking through an entire defense as well. Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers credits not only the quarterbacks arm but his determination when running the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 62 Albany 24

Syracuse beat Albany 62-24 on Saturday. Here are my top takeaways from the win. Sean Tucker is special. He has had a tremendous start to the season, making his 13 carries against Rutgers even more baffling. He should touch the ball at least 20-25 times each game. In fact, given that he is Syracuse's most dynamic offensive weapon, he should be the focal point of the offense. It means a change in identity from what Syracuse has been in the past, but it makes the most sense for this team. The offensive line is a good run blocking line. The offense moves better when feeding Tucker and having the air attack off of that. If I was Syracuse, that's what I would do for the rest of the season. Become a running based offensive team.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
403
Followers
675
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy