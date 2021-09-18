CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 17

By Herald Staff, Sports, Football, High school sports
HeraldNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com) MARYSVILLE — The Tomahawks, ranked No. 7 in the state in 3A, won the battle of undefeateds and made it 10-for-10 in Berry Bowl games against their crosstown rivals. Marysville Pilchuck (3-0, 2-0) blitzed the Chargers (2-1, 1-1), as Michael Bejar scored a 65-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and the Tomahawks led 35-0 before the first quarter was over. Marysville Pilchuck’s rushing attack ran wild, with Dylan Carson running for four touchdowns and Jordan Velasquez rushing for three.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

