Ian McNulty: Racing to help her bayou home, a New Orleans chef taps a potent grassroots network

As Hurricane Ida relief efforts continue, we’re spotlighting the history of two nonprofits whose work has been a lifeline for storm victims. Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana was founded in 1982 by the then-Archbishop of New Orleans, Philip M. Hannan, Bishop Roger Morin and Gregory Ben Johnson, director of the Social Apostolate of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. By 1985, the program was dispersing more than 1 million pounds of food annually to local faith-based and nonprofit agencies. That same year it became a member of America’s Second Harvest (now known as Feeding America). The alliance allowed the food bank to receive large donations of food from all over the country. As it serves the needs of those affected by Ida, the Food Bank says every $1 it raises can help provide four meals. To donate, visit no-hunger.org.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO