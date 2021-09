After a couple of rain-outs, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got back on the field Thursday and took down visiting Bowdon, 13-2, in a Region 6-A contest. Gordon Lee scored five runs in each of the first two innings to bolt out to a 10-0 lead. Allie Farrow celebrated her Senior Night with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and the Lady Trojans took advantage of six errors by the Bowdon defense.

BOWDON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO