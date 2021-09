What would your favorite video game console of yesteryear look like as a sneaker? Now you can find out - though you can't actually wear them. Trainer enthusiast site The Sole Supplier put together a series of concept designs that recast classic shoes such as the Adidas Forums and Air Jordan 4 with new aesthetics inspired by classic consoles. No Xbox shoes here - the most modern console represented is the Sega Dreamcast, with the focus solely squarely locked in on the late '80s and '90s nostalgia center of your brain. Also the part of your brain that says, "I would like to wear these products on my feet, please."

