CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ask Style and Substance: Understanding faith vs. spiritual journeys

Press-Republican
 8 days ago

Religion has always been at the center of my life. My adult children do not practice the faith they were brought up in but say they are spiritual people. I want to understand them, but I struggle with what this all means. What are your thoughts on spirituality vs. religion?

www.pressrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
lstribune.net

The Evidence of Faith’s Substance

Subject: 20th Anniversary of 9/11: Our Fire Fighters – Honor & Glory to God through Personal Sacrifice. Isaiah 50:7b “I have set My face like a flint, and I know I will not be ashamed.”. “’Ready, set, go!’ We ran to the front door of the World Trade Center, and...
RELIGION
tribuneledgernews.com

To Baltimore’s new followers of Judaism, Yom Kippur is a landmark on a journey of faith

The last year and a half has been a soul-searching time for Timoth Copney-Welton. The actor, dancer and choreographer first learned he’d developed rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that attacks the joints. Eight surgeries on his feet and ankles followed. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, leaving him pondering life’s impermanence in ways he never had.
RELIGION
University of Dallas News

Growing in Spiritual Friendship

At this time in our education and lives, it is likely that most students are in their own kind of survival mode. For the juniors and seniors, the past two weeks was the third temporary school-wide shutdown of our collegiate career. The days feel long, and finding motivation becomes difficult in the stream of never-ending homework. It is likely that many students have become lonely and isolated, making even the smallest tasks challenging.
RELIGION
Aurora News Register

A 50-year journey of faith in Aurora

Messiah Lutheran Church reflects on history, growth, mission and many moves. Faith to start a new church, grace to continue the plan and hope for the future will be the focus of a 50th anniversary celebration this weekend at Aurora’s Messiah Lutheran Church. Pastors and members of the congregation past and present will gather both Saturday and Sunday to reflect on a journey of faith that officially began in March of 1970. The church has grown and changed a great deal in…
AURORA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Coaches#Health Education#Spiritual Practice#Faith#Spirituality#Latin
The Spokesman-Review

Faith and Values: An open letter to the rabbis trying to meet their congregants’ spiritual and physical needs during an ongoing pandemic

Dear rabbis, and education directors, and cantors, and synagogue pandemic response teams, and synagogue presidents, and High Holiday committees, and office staff:. Many Jews thought these High Holidays would open the gates to normalcy. Last year, many congregations opted to host Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services exclusively online or in small outdoor groups. For many Jewish people, it was the first time in their lives that they didn’t attend services.
RELIGION
udayton.edu

Journeys of Faith: Shrines, Souvenirs and Catholic Tourism

Journeys of Faith: Shrines, Souvenirs and Catholic Tourism. Catholic shrines and festivals attract millions of visitors each year, ranging from pilgrims on spiritual journeys to casual tourists. This exhibit, featuring items from the Marian Library and the U.S. Catholic Special Collection, explores the motivations for Catholic travel; what visitors do at these sites; and the souvenirs they bring back — from handcrafted devotional objects to quirky mementos.
DAYTON, OH
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: ‘Ask in faith and not waiver’

“Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.” James 1:27. According to Google, religion is defined as “belief in a god or gods and the activities that are connected with this belief, such as praying or worshipping in a building such as a church or temple. A religion is a particular system of belief in a god or gods and the activities that are connected with this system.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
highplainsobserver.com

Spiritual Roots

“The seeds that fell on rocky ground are the people who gladly hear the message and accept it. But they don’t have deep roots, and they believe only for a little while. As soon as life gets hard, they give up." Luke 8:13 (CEV) During the springtime, all the grass...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Spokesman-Review

Faith and Values: Cycling as a spiritual exercise

About 80 miles into a 100-mile bike race earlier this month, in the wind and rain, my legs started cursing at me. My stiffened neck did too. It reminded me why I ride. Cycling isn’t just about physical fitness, it’s also a mental game. A few days a week I...
SPOKANE, WA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

There’s a red-tailed hawk that lives in my neighborhood. I don’t know if it’s a male or a female, but I’ve imagined her to be a lady. I’ve even named her. Bella. She’s big and fierce-looking and every time I see her, which is at least a couple of times a week, I smile. She’s usually perched on a fence post or power line, her intense eyes scanning the ground for her next quick bite. She’s been around here for several years now and I like to think of her as “my” hawk. I look for her every day and it’s reassuring to see her there. I admire her for being out there, in all kinds of weather, just doing what she was created for. When I see her, I think of the complexity and beauty of God’s creation. And that all of us have a place in His garden.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Inevitable Spirituality of Dreaming

"Typical" dreams like visitations from the dead, flying, and chasing nightmares are experienced by people in cultures all over the world. These vivid and highly memorable dreams prompt the waking mind to reflect on the nature of the soul, life after death, and transcendent powers. Dreams raise spiritual questions, but...
goodmenproject.com

Spiritual Nourishment

If times were ‘normal, at this moment, I would be at Wiggins Park in Camden, NJ for the XPoNential Music Festival hosted by my favorite radio station, WXPN. It has been a highlight of my summer for more than 30 years. Last year it was put on pause because we were in the depths of the pandemic pre-vax availability. This year, using full COVID safety protocol which included proof of vaccination and for those not fully vaccinated or for children under 12, proof of a negative test, they were doing everything within their power to protect the festival goers, performers, staff and volunteers. Even so, as someone with health issues that make me high-risk, I thought it made more sense to wait this one out and intend to attend next year, praying that we have this virus under lock and key. Friends who are there have been sending photos and updates on the fun I am missing. I am enjoying it wistfully and vicariously through them.
CAMDEN, NJ
Beaver County Times

Faith journey: Ellwood man finds recovery in local church

ELLWOOD CITY — Angel Acosta has lived a life of extreme ups and downs. His journey from East Los Angeles to Ellwood City was also a faith journey from mental illness to recovery and from professional actor and playwright to leading the praise at the Fountain First Baptist Church. "I...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
mendocinobeacon.com

Another Voice: Spirituality and religion

Spirituality can be understood as an individual’s quest for the experience of our divine birthright and religion can be understood as an organization that grows up around a particular spiritual orientation. In unity perspective, everything expresses from the same interconnected whole, which is aware, potent, and wise. The foundation of...
RELIGION
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene father and son share unique faith journey through baseball

POTOSI, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s not too often an 11 year old gets to skip school to speak to hundreds of people. At the Fellowship of Christian Athletes luncheon at Potosi Live on Thursday, Myles McCarty did just that, taking the stage alongside his father. Myles McCarty was part of...
ABILENE, TX
bahaiteachings.org

All Faiths Are One Faith

What is the human spirit? From a Baha’i perspective, our souls reflect our innermost eternal reality – the single element within each of us that will last forever. Abdu’l-Baha, the son and successor of Baha’u’llah, defined the soul and the spirit this way in his book Some Answered Questions:. The...
RELIGION
record-courier.com

Voices of Faith: Churches should focus on substance, not scenery

When I was in grade school, I had a room with Holly Hobbie wallpaper. When I was a teenager I had a room with a stereo and band posters. Grade schoolers, today, have Minecraft bedrooms and teenagers have high powered computers and gaming chairs. You’d be hard pressed to find an adult that thinks kids should have a version of the exact bedroom they had as kids. Mostly, it’s because we know that times and kids have changed. Times change. Things change. Most adults these days have also moved house many times. Their lives shift; their families grow (or shrink); their jobs change. The buildings and spaces we occupy in our lives shift and change and morph because we shift and change and morph.
RELIGION
Next Avenue

Illness as Spiritual Practice

Changes to daily life brought about by illness can often lead to greater self-awareness. Editor’s note: This is an excerpt from "The Inner Work of Age" by Connie Zweig, published by Park Street Press. Some stages of life-threatening illness pull us into a liminal space: We feel as if we...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy