Ask Style and Substance: Understanding faith vs. spiritual journeys

If times were ‘normal, at this moment, I would be at Wiggins Park in Camden, NJ for the XPoNential Music Festival hosted by my favorite radio station, WXPN. It has been a highlight of my summer for more than 30 years. Last year it was put on pause because we were in the depths of the pandemic pre-vax availability. This year, using full COVID safety protocol which included proof of vaccination and for those not fully vaccinated or for children under 12, proof of a negative test, they were doing everything within their power to protect the festival goers, performers, staff and volunteers. Even so, as someone with health issues that make me high-risk, I thought it made more sense to wait this one out and intend to attend next year, praying that we have this virus under lock and key. Friends who are there have been sending photos and updates on the fun I am missing. I am enjoying it wistfully and vicariously through them.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO