The South Haven Police Department says the missing girl referenced below has been found safe and healthy. The South Haven Police Department is looking for a missing girl. It says Chloe Carolyn Brinks walked away from her home in the 73,000 block of 8th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an olive green shirt. She’s described as being about 5 foot six inches tall and 165 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police have not specified her age. They say she does not have her medication. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.

SOUTH HAVEN, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO