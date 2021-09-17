Vera Graham

ARIZONA CITY — Vera O. Graham, 93, died on Sept. 13, 2021, at her home in Arizona City. Mrs. Graham was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, one of seven children of Arthur and Lydia Tetzlaff. She was active in women’s golf leagues, winning many tournaments and trophies. She was well known for her short game and putting skills. She was often told her game was “boring” because her drives were always near the middle of the fairway. She continued to golf until her mid 80s.