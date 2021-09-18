1 woman dead, 1 injured in house fire near Mayport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a house fire near Mayport Road on Friday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at the 2200 block of Cypress Landing Drive around 8:43 p.m.

JSO said JFRD found two women, ages 60 and 80, inside of the home unconscious and they were taken to the hospital.

One of the women died at the hospital and the other has life-threatening injuries.

JSO said it appears the fire started in the kitchen and JSO’s Homicide Unit and the State Fire Marshal determined there were no signs of foul play or arson.

The investigation is ongoing, JSO said.

We are working to learn more. Check back for updates.

