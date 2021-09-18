CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

1 woman dead, 1 injured in house fire near Mayport Road

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xr25T_0bzx3c9G00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One woman is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a house fire near Mayport Road on Friday night.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at the 2200 block of Cypress Landing Drive around 8:43 p.m.

JSO said JFRD found two women, ages 60 and 80, inside of the home unconscious and they were taken to the hospital.

One of the women died at the hospital and the other has life-threatening injuries.

JSO said it appears the fire started in the kitchen and JSO’s Homicide Unit and the State Fire Marshal determined there were no signs of foul play or arson.

The investigation is ongoing, JSO said.

We are working to learn more. Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Sheriff's office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

JOPLIN, Mont. — (AP) — At least three people were killed Saturday afternoon when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people died in the derailment....
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy