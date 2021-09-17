Events at OU Health Highlight National Falls Prevention Week
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI), part of the Reynolds Section of Geriatrics, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, will present a series of free virtual and in-person events Sept. 20 – 24, observed as National Falls Prevention Week. The event is offered in collaboration with the National Council on Aging to raise greater awareness and to emphasize practical measures that can reduce the likelihood of falls.inside.ouhsc.edu
