The reason Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is ‘crazy’, per Warriors’ Moses Moody

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.

NBA ・ 24 DAYS AGO