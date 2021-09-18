CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal’s disrespectful admission against Nets

basketball-addict.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaquille O’Neal is no stranger to having extremely disrespectful takes. The former Los Angeles Lakers star is well-known around the NBA community as someone who doesn’t have a filter when it comes to his hot takes. This time, his target wasn’t a current NBA player, but a former foe of his. While talking about the […] The post Former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal’s disrespectful admission against Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal's now $16.5 million Florida mansion is still on the market -- and underwent a huge makeover

In a hot real estate market countrywide, Orlando, Florida, home prices continue to surge. That is unless, apparently, the home was customized for a 7-foot-1 Hall of Fame center, 15-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat -- Shaquille O'Neal, whose Orlando-area mansion was originally listed at $28 million.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Shaquille O’Neal Revealed He Was On Tinder And A Woman Thought He Was A Catfish

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal got sonned on a popular dating app when he tried to make a love connection. On Thursday, the former baller appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared the hilarious tale. O’Neal, 49, revealed that he had a brief stint on Tinder. He told the audience that he swiped right, but the woman didn’t believe that the person behind the account was actually O’Neal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Says Damian Lillard May Need to Go

Even though Damian Lillard has said time and time again that he will remain in Portland, the media isn’t going to stop bringing up if Lillard should leave and join up with other stars. After another disappointing loss in last year’s playoffs to an undermanned Denver team, Lillard was pretty...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Says Carmelo Anthony Is Right

Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about winning NBA championships. The Hall of Fame NBA big man won four titles, three with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his prime, O'Neal was almost entirely unstoppable (except for one thing) and dominated his playoff runs. O'Neal and the Kobe Bryant lead Lakers won three consecutive championships. In O'Neal's retirement, he is still impossible to avoid. Turn on the television and he's in The General insurance ads, or just turn to "Inside The NBA" on TNT, and you will see O'Neal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Clutchpoints
BET

Shaquille O’Neal Deletes Tinder After Match Thought He Was A Scammer

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn’t believe it was me,” he explained. “I was like, ‘it’s me! It’s Shaq!’[They said], ‘No, you’re not! Do you know what’s funny? She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this! So I had to delete my account. She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Playing The Nets In 2002 Finals: “It Was Boring.”

The NBA Finals is probably the most exciting time of the season. It's the epic conclusion of a months-long saga, where the stakes are highest and the two best teams in the world battle it out for the ultimate prize. Most of the time, the fans are buzzing, the arenas...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Utah Jazz Will Be The Lakers' Biggest Threat

The Los Angeles Lakers have more than enough talent to win the West this season. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and a deep lineup of talented role-players, it's no wonder why they're favored to win the West. Still, they will have some tough opponents to beat along the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal takes hilarious shot at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the target of a lot of ire these days, but Shaquille O’Neal is clowning them for something that happened back when they still played in New Jersey. The retired center great appeared this week on “Scoop B Radio” with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. During his appearance, O’Neal roasted the Nets for putting up minimal resistance against him in the 2002 NBA Finals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On His Beef With David Robinson: “It Was All Made Up.”

Rivalries are some of the most exciting things in basketball. Lakers vs. Celtics, Magic vs. Bird, Bulls vs. Pistons -- for all of the NBA's existence, rivalries have been a thing. For a while, Shaquille O'Neal had some beef with legendary Spurs big man, David Robinson. For whatever reason, fans...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Ben Simmons

Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal has some blunt advice for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. O’Neal and his fellow TNT analyst, Charles Barkley, weighed in on the trade rumors surrounding the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. The former Los Angeles Lakers star had a brutally honest message...
NBA
B93

Shaquille O’Neal In Lubbock, TX? Check Out Why And See The Video Here

Can someone please tell my why I was in Lubbock last weekend and did not know Shaquille O'Neal was there? (insert crying emoji here) My man said to me, 'did you see the pics of Shaq in Lubbock, Guns' up and all, while we there?' I was like excuse me...come again? How did we miss him? So here is the 411 of what went down...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Working On Documentary About Life

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate to have been home to numerous NBA greats, but there was no quite like Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal signed with the Lakers in 1996 for a then-fortune of $120 million and changed the direction of the franchise after it had been struggling during its post “Showtime” era. With a young Kobe Bryant alongside him, O’Neal led Los Angeles to a three-peat and established the organization as the premier team in the league once again.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy