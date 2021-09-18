Former Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal’s disrespectful admission against Nets

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn’t believe it was me,” he explained. “I was like, ‘it’s me! It’s Shaq!’[They said], ‘No, you’re not! Do you know what’s funny? She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this! So I had to delete my account. She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”

