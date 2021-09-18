Ian McNulty: Racing to help her bayou home, a New Orleans chef taps a potent grassroots network

Sep. 17—They are going door to door, though often those doors are off their hinges and the roofs that once covered them are gone. Raegan Duplantis Creppell and her colleagues are bringing cash, ice, cleaning supplies and a thin line of reassurance to people in towns like Chauvin, Dulac, Dularge and Pointe-aux-Chenes, communities in Louisiana's bayou country that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.