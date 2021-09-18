Big Walnut slows down South

The Big Walnut football team made a statement on Friday night in Sunbury, drubbing visiting Westerville South 38-7 in OCC-Capital action. The highly-anticipated matchup between two of the better teams in Division II had no shortage of exciting plays. Big Walnut, which improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, looked dominant in what was supposed to be its toughest test so far this season. Westerville South was no match for the Eagles, though.