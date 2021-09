A punishing Buckeye Valley rushing attack was too much to handle for the Bexley Lions as the Barons bullied their way to a 34-7 victory at home on Friday night. First-quarter rushing touchdowns by quarterback Jeff Beverly and Alex Contreras had Buckeye Valley out and running early, and the Barons went on to pile up more than 350 yards on the ground as they improved to 3-2 on the season.