Shreveport, LA

Here’s the Tale Behind One of Shreveport’s Creepiest Cemeteries

 8 days ago
Do you know the story behind Shreveport's historic Oakland Cemetery? Check out the video about this crazy old and unusual crown jewel of Shreveport!. You can find Oakland Cemetary just outside of downtown Shreveport on Milam Street near Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium. The cemetery is chock full of old and beautiful monuments and if you're not too scared, it's a gorgeous place to explore... in broad daylight, of course... especially with Halloween approaching!

Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
