TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, state and federal officials outlined ways to get help in IDA’s aftermath through an online town hall. About 300 people logged on to ask questions of FEMA officials, as well as state and federal officials. They outlined the process for applying for aid, saying residents should begin by contacting FEMA. Thirty New Jerseyans died in Ida’s aftermath. Twelve New Jersey counties were declared federal disaster areas. The governor said the state needs to be prepared for future disasters.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO