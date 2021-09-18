Watch Guns N’ Roses Members Soundcheck Rare Song ‘Hard School’
Slash posted a brief TikTok video on Thursday of Guns N’ Roses rehearsing a rare — and as-yet-unreleased — song called “Hard School.”. The low-fidelity, bite-sized clip was filmed by Slash’s girlfriend, Meegan Hodges, during the band’s soundcheck at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. It showcases a heavy guitar riff and some stomping, open hi-hat drumming. Bassist Duff McKagan, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardist Melissa Reese are also visible, with no appearances from frontman Axl Rose, keyboardist Dizzy Reed or guitarist Richard Fortus.1057thehawk.com
