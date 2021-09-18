Watch Guns N’ Roses Members Soundcheck Rare Song ‘Hard School’

Guns N’ Roses will release a new song this week, according to Spotify that has the pre-live track with artwork. “Hard Skool” is likely another reworking of a Chinese Democracy era of the band, just like the last single, “Absurd” was. GNR has been playing “Absurd” live on their current tour, and have been soundchecking “Hard Skool” according to fans who attended VIP events in Atlantic City. The band has been rumored to be releasing a new EP, GnFnR on October 1, but this information has not yet been corroborated by an official source. If the rumors are true, the EP will include “Hard Skool” and another new GN’R track called “Absurd”, which was released last month, as well as covers of “Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden), “Wichita Lineman” (a Jimmy Webb composition that helped propel Glen Campbell to global stardom in the late ’60s) and “The Seeker” (The Who), all of which GN’R had previously performed live, plus a new cover of “Bennie And The Jets” (Elton John). Check back at this link to hear the song tomorrow!

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO