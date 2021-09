The 2021 season is still young, and the Mountain West is wide open ahead of Week 4. Utah State will host Boise State in a key conference matchup on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. While the Aggies are undefeated at 3-0, the visiting Broncos have played a tough schedule and they are looking to get on track against one of the conference’s top contenders.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO