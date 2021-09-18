K9 Xander honored for Radford service before relocation

RADFORD – The Radford City Council Monday honored Radford City Police Officer Tuttle and K9 Xander citing the duo “for their dedicated service,” as well as announcing the retirement of K9 Xander from the Radford department.

K9 Officer Xander, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, has served the Radford City Police

Department since 2017. K9 Xander began his working career in Radford with Officer Jenkins from 2017-2019, and then Tuttle began training him in March of 2020, and they became certified together in June of 2020.

“During the short year they were together, K9 Xander and Officer Tuttle recorded over 200 hours of training and over 40 deployments,” according to the Radford Police Department.

K9 Xander has aided multiple jurisdictions, including the the Town of Pulaski, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, and the Radford Arsenal.

“There is no value that can be placed on the impact that K9 Xander has had in our community,” reads a police department statement. “K9 Xander will be retired from service from the Radford City Police Department, but will be relocated to another agency where he can continue to serve, due to his young age and high drive.”

The Radford City Council commended Xander for his years of service to the Radford City Police Department.

“K9 Xander has been a valued member of the Radford City Police Department and we wish him well on his next endeavor.”

