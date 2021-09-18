Greater New Orleans Foundation, Gayle Benson announce more than $1M in Ida relief grants
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A donation of more than $1 million will go to New Orleans-area non-profits assisting in Hurricane Ida response. On Friday, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Mrs. Gayle Benson announced $1,117,000 in grant funding to organizations on the frontlines of disaster recovery. GNOF adds that $466,000 in matching funds were provided by Benson along with $150,000 by the Dick J. Guidry Fund.wgno.com
