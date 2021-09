BNB/USD continued to retrace over the last 24 hours. According to our Binance Coin price analysis, the market is likely to rise in the next 24 hours after it retraced from the $350 level to the press time price of $419. The exchange currency established a higher low on the daily chart at $401 compared to yesterday’s figure of $395. As a result, we anticipate the bulls to return in the coming days due to the favourable price action.

