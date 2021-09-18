CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Parkland football gets a kick out of beating Freedom in EPC defensive struggle

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Parkland running back Dahlir Adams, 1, evades a hit by Freedom defender Alexie Sangster in the first half Friday in Orefield. Adams rushed for 112 yards on 28 carries. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

With three-year starter at quarterback Ty Tremba out for a significant amount of time with a broken collarbone, the Parkland football team will need a variety of people to step up if it hopes to win the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division title and the District 11 6A crown.

On Friday night in Orefield, the Trojans had several people step up, one of them using a very powerful leg.

Junior Gryffin Mitstifer booted a pair of fourth-quarter field goals from 41 and 40 yards respectively to provide the difference as Parkland remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 19-15 win over Freedom.

It was the Trojans’ third straight come-from-behind win in as many EPC South games and it gave them three victories by a total of 10 points.

It also left Parkland, ranked 10th in the state in Class 6A, as the lone unbeaten in the EPC South.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Spang did his part by completing 10 of 14 passes for 136 yards with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Trey Tremba, Ty’s brother, in the first half.

Spang also ran for 25 yards, but most importantly made no significant mistakes.

He relied heavily on Dahlir Adams, who rushed for 112 yards on 28 carries and scored Parkland’s other touchdown.

“We came through in every aspect of the game … offense, defense, special teams,” Trojans coach Tim Moncman said. “We challenged our line because we knew Freedom was probably as physical as any team we’ll see. And the defense played great after giving up 40 points [to Nazareth] last week. I am just proud of the effort.”

Freedom used a big kickoff return of more than 60 yards by Noah Pierre to start the game to set up a 24-yard field goal by Zeyad Ragab to take a 3-0 lead. Two possessions later, Brian Taylor hit Owen Johnson over the middle for an 87-yard catch-and-run into the end zone that made it 9-0.

But as it has done in comeback wins over Easton and Nazareth, Parkland dug in and refused to allow the game to get away.

Adams scored on a short run and Spang hit Tremba for the other score to give the Trojans a 13-9 lead at halftime.

Freedom went back in front on Deante Crawford’s leap to break the end zone plane midway through the third quarter, but the Patriots (2-2, 1-2 EPC South), wouldn’t score again.

In fact, the only one scoring the rest of the night was Mitstifer who capped off two Parkland drives to just outside the red zone with perfect kicks.

“We trust Gryffin because we’ve seen him hit from 50 in practice,” Moncman said. “He put two through for us. He has done a hell of a job for us this year.”

Mitstifer didn’t flinch when called upon.

“My longest ever was 60 or 61 or 62 when I was practicing with my dad,” Mitstifer said. “The only other field goal in a game I had was a 23-yarder against Easton. I just try to do the same kick every time and I knew they were both good. Everything was perfect.”

Mitstifer was not alone in the hero department. Nico Medlar had an end zone interception and a late fumble recovery that stopped a Freedom drive to the Parkland 26 in the final minutes. A bad snap led to a scramble and Medlar came away with the loose ball.

Spang, meanwhile, had no turnovers.

“Last week, I threw two picks in one half of football, so tonight the key was to not turn it over,” he said. “Dahlir played great, the line played great and I had good protection. It was just an overall team effort. The first snap I had butterflies, but after taking the first hit, I was good.”

It was Freedom that took a punch to the gut in its second tough loss in three weeks on the road. As was the case in a 13-6 loss to Emmaus on Labor Day weekend, the Patriots defense played well enough to win, but offensive mistakes proved too much to overcome.

“These games come down to a couple of plays and Parkland made more of them,” said disappointed Freedom coach Jason Roeder. “We’ve got to play better and it starts with me. We’ve got to be solution-minded but at the same time, we have to be a little less patient. It’s Week 5 next week, the midpoint of the regular season, and the old ‘It’s going to be OK’ is getting old.

“The kids battle. But we have to be better in all aspects.”

Crawford rushed for 87 yards despite batting cramping issues. Crawford, one of the league’s leading rushers, missed last week’s win over Easton because he was in the COVID-19 protocol.

The series

Parkland entered Friday’s game with a 24-14 lead in its series with Freedom dating back to the start of the original East Penn Conference in 1976. The Trojans had two long win streaks in the series, taking 12 in a row between 1994-2007 and seven straight between 2012-17. They met three straight times in the district playoffs between 2017-19 with Parkland winning two of the three.

The 1988 game was canceled by a teacher’s strike in the Parkland School District.

What’s next

Parkland plays a Saturday night game at J. Birney Crum Stadium against Allentown Central Catholic in a matchup that was canceled by COVID-19 last season.

Freedom travels to Nazareth in a rematch of last year’s District 11 6A title game won 37-29 by the Blue Eagles. Nazareth also beat Freedom 21-7 during the 2020 regular season and posted a 35-33 victory in 2019.

Scoring summary

Freedom 9- 0 - 6 - 0 — 15

Parkland 7 - 6 - 0 - 6 — 19

FIRST QUARTER

F: Zeyad Ragab 24 field goal, 10:54

F: Owen Johnson 87 pass from Brian Taylor (kick blocked), 4:36

P: Dahlir Adams 2 run (Gryffin Mitstifer kick), 1:50

SECOND QUARTER

P: Trey Tremba 24 pass from Luke Spang (kick failed), 2:50

THIRD QUARTER

F: Deante Crawford 1 run (kick failed), 5:58

FOURTH QUARTER

P: Gryffin Mitstifer 41 field goal, 7:40

P: Mitstifer 40 field goal, 4:44

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat, Freedom, Parkland

First downs, 15, 12

Rushing Att-Yds, 31-137, 40-152

Passing, 13-24-2, 10-14-0

Passing Yds, 157, 136

Penalties, 4-42, 5-25

Fumbles Lost, 1-1, 1-0

Punts-Avg, 4-36, 4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Freedom: Crawford 15-87, TD; Taylor 14-46, Moore 1-9, Fletcher 1-(-5),

Parkland: Adams 28-112, TD; Spang 5-25, Lowe 2-8, Tremba 2-7, Team 3-0.

PASSING

Freedom: Taylor 13-24-2, 157 yards, TD.

Parkland: Spang 10-14-0, 136, TD.

RECEIVING

Freedom: Stofanak 4-33, Neidig 3-14; Johnson 2-91, TD; Crawford 2-5, Fletcher 1-9, Feliciano 1-5.

Parkland: Harrison 5-33, Tremba 4-93, Bullock 1-10.

