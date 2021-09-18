GPTC’s Adult Ed Division gears up to help Afghan refugees

CLARKSTON, GA — The images from Afghanistan have been harrowing. Thousands of people desperately trying to find seats on airplanes and helicopters so they can escape the violent Taliban rule. Many who managed to flee are on their way not only to Georgia but to what’s been called the country’s most diverse square mile — Clarkston. In that community sits the DeKalb campus of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, a vital partner in providing services for refugees.