City Council to discuss draft of mask ordinance Monday

The Stillwater City Council will be discussing the possibility of a new mask ordinance when it meets Monday. The ordinance language will not be brought to a vote.

The Stillwater City Council will receive an update Monday on local COVID-19 numbers and conditions. The councilors will also discuss a draft of a possible ordinance that would require masking in most public places.

The proposed ordinance is not numbered and cannot be brought to a vote during the meeting.

If it were to be adopted at a future meeting, the ordinance would remain in effect through end of February or until all COVID-19 related emergency declarations issued by the Mayor expire. It could also be repealed, modified or extended.

The Council enacted a mask ordinance in July 2020 based on community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The ordinance was extended several times before expiring when Mayor Will Joyce rescinded his previous emergency declaration May 14 after vaccines became widely available, local conditions improved and the federal government relaxed guidelines for vaccinated people.

The ordinance language being discussed is similar to Stillwater's previous mask ordinance.

Schools, businesses and other public places would be required to post signs stating that people entering them are required to wear face coverings. People who refuse to wear one could be asked to leave and face prosecution for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace or similar offenses.

The operators of those public places could face regulatory or civil action if they willfully refuse to enforce the requirements.

The proposed language has exceptions for people who cannot wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability, children under 5, restaurant patrons who are eating or drinking, settings where it isn’t feasible like when someone is getting dental services, medical treatment or while swimming, or in offices and workplaces that don’t have public service areas and where physical distancing is possible.

Masks would not be required outdoors or in private homes, personal vehicles, offices or other private spaces when people outside the person’s household aren’t present.

People would still be encouraged to mask when in crowded outdoor settings when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Joyce issued an emergency declaration Sept. 2 that enabled Stillwater Medical Center to request additional resources from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. Citing a lack of staffed beds and personnel, the hospital set up two medical tents in the parking lot near its emergency room, staffed with volunteers from the OMRC.

The mayor’s declaration also referenced a resolution the City Council passed Aug. 3 that stopped short of mandating masks but strongly encouraged people to follow CDC guidelines, including guidance to wear masks in areas of high transmission even if they are vaccinated.

The current emergency declaration expires Monday.

Pressure has been building around increased infection rates among younger people due to the Delta variant’s spread and potential vaccination and masking requirements.

A number of residents addressed the City Council Sept. 13, some to declare their objection to any future mandates and others to ask the City Council to enact a mask mandate.

