Zach Plesac has a rare MLB record attached to his name. In the history of Major League Baseball, only one pitcher has been on the opposite end of three no-hitters in the same season. That pitcher is Zach Plesac. Not only is three-no hitters a record for the Indians, but it’s even more bizarre that they’ve all come when Plesac was on the mound. Pitchers, save for Shohei Ohtani, have no impact on the offense, so this is a bizarre thing to see happen.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO