“Their lives are at risk” Organization relocating Afghan refugees in ND describes process
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Forty-nine Afghan refugees are set to come to North Dakota as part of the federal government’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. “It’s in our national security interest. We have allies that have been working with our troops for 20 years in Afghanistan and now they are under threat. Their lives are at risk,” Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service North Dakota Field Director Dan Hannaher said.www.kvrr.com
