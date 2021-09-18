CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

“Their lives are at risk” Organization relocating Afghan refugees in ND describes process

By Austin Erickson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Forty-nine Afghan refugees are set to come to North Dakota as part of the federal government’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program. “It’s in our national security interest. We have allies that have been working with our troops for 20 years in Afghanistan and now they are under threat. Their lives are at risk,” Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service North Dakota Field Director Dan Hannaher said.

Wanda Lemon
7d ago

so glad the country has funds and housing for people who hate us,the homless Americans numbers grow daily,zero help for them!

Gaynor V. Henry
7d ago

It amazes me how the government decides we will take thousands of refugees and an 49, to ND. Did anyone ask the people of ND if they wanted more Muslims? We happened to be in a store behind a Muslim woman on Thursday, in full regalia, she could neither read, nor speak English well. She asked the cashier about the size and price of everything she bought. She said that the receipt was too small and all her purchases couldn’t be on it. I don’t know which was more embarrassing that she couldn’t read size and price tags, or that the cashier had to explain everything. She spent over $200 and paid cash. At the exit to the parking lot was a man with an artificial leg in a wheelchair. I bet he wished he had $200 in cash in his pocket. We always have

leo9 dis
7d ago

treat the root cause and not the symptoms. they will be eventually be conditioned to hate the white-middle-class. so it's a pinscher move, taxed from above, victimhood/hate from below

